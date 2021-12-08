India: Army Chief of Staff, 12 More Killed in Helicopter Crash

The minister added that Rawat's death is an irreplaceable loss to the Armed Forces and the entire country, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and recalled that in his tenure Rawat drew up a plan to unite India's military troops.
"Pray for the health of Captain Varun Singh, who is currently in the military hospital in Wellington," the minister said, referring to the sole survivor of the incident.
With deepest regret learnt about sadden demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 other officers in the helicopter crash today. India has lost its great patriot and dedicated hero. pic.twitter.com/3tjpBfxzVj