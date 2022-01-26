India: Celebration on 73rd Republic Day

On Wednesday, India celebrated the 73rd Republic Day following tight and adequate security measures and COVID-19 protocols.

India commemorated the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. Celebrations were held according to the tight and adequate security measures and COVID-19 protocols.

Rajpath, in New Delhi, was the location for the main celebration. President Ram Nath Kovind unfurled the national flag during the festival, and the national anthem was played. In correspondence with the tradition, a booming 21-gun salute was also presented to mark the parade's beginning.

Due to the current wave of COVID-19, this year, only 5 000 people participated in the Republic Day parade program. The Indian administration only authorized the attendance of fully-vaccinated adults and children above 15 who had received the first shot.

According to reports, the ceremony began half an hour later than usual, for better visibility. As well as last year's celebration, there was no chief guest at the function this year, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As is tradition, New Delhi brought a foreign dignitary to attend the function as chief guest. The officials disclosed that adequate security measures were established, as vast contingents of police and paramilitary were deployed across Delhi to ensure no incidents would occur.