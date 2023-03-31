India's G&S Exports To Peak At $750 Billion In 2022-2023

Anupriya Patel said that the new Foreign Trade Policy 2023 will give further impetus to the country's exports.

India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said the country's exports of goods and services will peak at 750 billion dollars in 2022-2023, up from over 650 billion dollars in 2021-2022.

Patel had inaugurated the 23rd INDIASOFT exhibition at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi the previous day.

The Minister lauded Indian R&D professionals for creating and improving over 70 new products on display at INDIASOFT.

This reflected the country's achievements in the digital space and reinforced its ambition to become a developed nation by 2047, said Patel.

India is marching ahead to cross US$ 760 billion of goods and services exports in 2022-23 as against about US$ 676 billion in the previous year. I am sure that the new FTP 2023 shall give further impetus to the country's exports. @PMOIndia @CimGOI @DoC_GoI pic.twitter.com/MtpL4XSsaD — Anupriya Patel (@AnupriyaSPatel) March 31, 2023

The Minister added that India will also share the technologies and devices developed with countries wishing to acquire them, according to the official website of the Government of India.

Regarding the recently published "Foreign Trade Policy 2023," the Minister said through her twitter account that, "it will give stability, certainty and policy continuity to stakeholders and boost the country's trade in goods and services with other countries."