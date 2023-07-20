India: 5 Dead and Many Trapped After Landslide, Incessant Rains

On Thursday, official reports stated that at least five persons died and many were feared trapped after a landslide, triggered by incessant rains, occurred in the Raigad district of India's south-western state of Maharashtra late on Wednesday night.

Official data shows that around 46 houses of a tribal village are located in the area hit by the landslide, and added that a total of nearly 70 people have been rescued so far while nearly 100 are still feared trapped.

According to official media reports, over 30 families are still feared trapped.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) four NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot to carry out rescue and relief work.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, amid incessant rain in several parts of the Maharashtra state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a "Red Alert", signaling extremely heavy rains, for the Raigad district for the next days.

#sadnews#Irshalwadi, #Khalapur, Raigarh, Maharashtra! Night 11: 30 PM! Heavy rain caused landslide (hill fell) 4 bodies retrieved Many people are trapped in the debris! NDRF rescue operation launched



According to the IMD’s rainfall data of the past 24 hours showed Colaba recorded 140mm rain, Dahisar 127mm, Kandivali 118mm, Chincholi 111mm and Byculla 105mm.

The Santacruz observatory recorded 53mm till 8:30am on Wednesday and 45mm till 5:30pm.

“Rains in Mumbai picked up on Wednesday owing to convective clouds that developed over the northern coastline. Raigad and Palghar districts are experiencing intense heavy to very heavy rainfall, due to which we have issued a red alert in these areas as the existing conditions indicate that rains may continue for the next two-three days,” Sushma Nair, scientist from IMD, said.