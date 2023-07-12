India: Yamuna River Swells to Highest Recorded Level

The flood situation in New Delhi comes at a time when north India has been hit hard by monsoon mayhem.

On Wednesday, the Yamuna river in New Delhi swelled to a record level, with the water level of Yamuna recorded at 207.55 meters. The level has breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 meters set in 1978. The river's danger mark is 204.5 meters.

India's central water commission said that the water level will rise and by Wednesday night is likely to be 207.72 meters and thereafter will probably remain steady.

"The above forecast may be further affected with the releases from Wazirabad and Okhla barrages," it said.

The Yamuna has flooded homes and markets, causing immense hardship to residents across the South Asian country. Many of them living near the river have moved to safer locations and some have shifted their belongings to the terraces of the buildings.

The administration has issued a high alert, anticipating a rise in the water level and potential flood-like conditions.

Authorities have also relocated people living in the flood-prone areas and shut down the Old Railway Bridge for traffic and train movement. Relief camps have also been set up for the relocated people.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who called an emergency meeting, said that his government was prepared to tackle every situation caused by the monsoon rain. He has also sought the federal government's intervention to contain the rising levels of Yamuna.

"There have been no rains in Delhi during the last two days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage. Urge the federal government to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don't rise further," Kejriwal said.

Experts have attributed the sharp rise in the water level of Yamuna to continuous rainfall in upper catchment areas and saturated soil from heavy precipitation in Delhi and nearby regions. Water released from overflowing dams in Haryana is also believed to have led to the surging water level in Yamuna.

The flood situation in Delhi comes at a time when north India has been hit hard by monsoon mayhem. The northern Himachal Pradesh was hit by devastating landslides and flash floods.