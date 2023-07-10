At Least 34 Dead From Heavy Rain in Past 24 Hours in India

"...The weather department already issued an orange alert for some districts..."

On Monday, the state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said that torrential rain in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has killed at least 34 people in the past 24 hours.

According to the AIR, 5 people drowned in Raebareli district and 4 others drowned in Bareilly district.

Furthermore, the AIR also stated that several deaths due to lightning and heavy rain were reported in Muzaffarnagar, Kaushambi Etah, Kannauj, Budaun, Ghazipur, Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat.

Several reports show that many districts have been affected by the heavy rain, particularly in western parts of the Uttar Pradesh state.

The weather department already issued an orange alert for some districts, and schools and colleges in some districts have been closed.

Official reports state that the heavy rains have caused 13 landslides and several floods in nine areas of Himachal Pradesh state in the past 36 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh may experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall from Monday to Wednesday.

Several reports state that Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours, which is the highest rainfall in a single day since 1982.