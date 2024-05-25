India: 25 Killed by Fire in Games Arcade Complex

The tragedy took place at TRP Game Zone, an entertainment complex in the city of Rajkot, Gujarat state, with multiple play areas, mainly for children.

At least 25 people were killed, 9 of them children, in a large fire at a gaming complex in western India this Saturday, official sources said they continue to search for possible victims in facilities destroyed by the fire.

Official sorces have announced that the fire is under control. "We’re trying to recover as many bodies as possible. So far, about 25 bodies have been recovered and sent to the hospital for further investigation," police commissioner Raju Bhargava told the media.

The tragedy took place at TRP Game Zone, an entertainment complex in the city of Rajkot, Gujarat the westernmost Indian state, with multiple play areas, mainly for children and youth, Meanwhile, the owners of these facilities were taken to the police station for questioning, according to the police, who at the moment do not know the cause of the fire.

Horrific visuals of a massive fire at "TRP Gaming Zone" in #Rajkot. As per some reports, Children among 27 have lost their lives. The pictures coming out are gory.



Since this has happened in Gujarat, don’t expect the media to hold the Govt accountable.#Viralvideo #Gujarat… pic.twitter.com/eBEKAlzupt — DIPANKAR KUMAR DAS (TITU) (@titu_dipankar) May 25, 2024

VIDEO | Rajkot Fire: "The fire safety team is checking all the fire safety systems in game zones in Vadodara. There are a total of nine game zones in Vadodara. We are preparing a checklist about the equipment that are in working condition. Two teams have been formed for this,"… pic.twitter.com/HI2gCgSriJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2024

On the other hand, the mayor of Rajkot, Nayna Pedhadiya, revealed that the play area had no certificate of operation (NOC, certificate of no objection) from the municipal Fire Department.

Pedhadiya said: "We are going to investigate how such a large playground worked without a fire NOC and we are witnessing its consequences (...) This is not a minor incident".

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, expressed himself "extremely distressed by the fire in Rajkot", while assuring that the local authorities are paying as much attention as possible to the injured and the families of the victims.