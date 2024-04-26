Gaza Strip Remains Under Israeli Fire

The international community flatly rejected the imminent military operation because of the dire consequences it will have for the more than one million Palestinians taking refuge there.

On Friday, the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip entered its 203rd day, with new bombardments causing deaths and injuries throughout the territory.

Combat aircraft launched attacks on the north of the Nuseirat and Al-Maghazi camps and on the town of Al-Zawaida, all located in the center of the coastal enclave, the official Wafa news agency said.

For its part, the artillery fired shells at the town of Beit Lahia and the eastern regions of the northern Strip.

The aircraft also shelled the Al-Safa mosque in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, as well as the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shuja'iya, east of Gaza City, the source added.

Wafa denounced that rescuers continued the work to unearth the mass graves discovered in the Nasser Medical Complex, located in the southern city of Khan Yunis, following the Israeli army's withdrawal. It said that to date 392 bodies have been recovered from three mass graves.

Israeli PM Netanyahu says any rulings issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) will not affect Israel’s actions but would “set a dangerous precedent.”



Israeli PM Netanyahu says any rulings issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) will not affect Israel's actions but would "set a dangerous precedent."

For his part, the correspondent of Al Jazeera television denounced an increase in attacks against the city of Rafah, in the midst of Israeli preparations to storm it.

There is also "a concentration of attacks in the central area of Gaza, mainly in the refugee camps of Nuseirat and Bureij, as well as in the city of Deir El-Balah," said the news network.