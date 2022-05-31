Colombia Confirms Its 1st Case of Acute Hepatitis in Children

Colombia reported the first case of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin diagnosed in a two-year-old patient who has already recovered.

The Ministry of Health and the National Institute of Health of Colombia informed that the child did not have to undergo a liver transplant and that evolution was favorable during the six weeks in which the minor presented the clinical picture.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and the National Institute of Health (INS), "the patient is a two-year-old boy, diagnosed with cholestatic hepatitis who presented liver failure, with PCR positive for Adenovirus and Covid-19."

Likewise, the entities said that the child evolved satisfactorily and did not require a liver transplant, as occurred in other cases. According to the INS, the minor presented a similar clinical picture to that of other patients in the world, with Covid-19 and adenovirus antecedents.

"The minor presented a clinical picture that lasted almost six weeks, from the onset of symptoms to its favorable evolution and discharge. The child did not require a liver transplant," the INS and the Ministry of Health said.

#MUNDO | �� El Ministerio de Salud y el Instituto Nacional de Salud de Colombia confirman el primer caso de hepatitis aguda grave de origen desconocido. Luego de que el sábado, el INS obtuviera los últimos dos resultados de laboratorio, de las muestras recibidas el viernes pasado pic.twitter.com/0aVMVRd4eE — Por la calle del medio (@plcdelmedio) May 31, 2022

The Ministry of Health and the National Institute of Health of Colombia confirm the first case of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin. After on Saturday, the INS obtained the last two laboratory results, from the samples received last Friday.

According to the latest WHO report as of last Friday, at least 650 cases of acute childhood hepatitis of unknown origin were confirmed in 33 countries. Nine of the children died and 38 required liver transplants.

Although the disease is not contagious, the Colombian INS has recently called on health professionals to comply with epidemiological surveillance protocols in its diagnosis.

Colombia now joins other countries in Latin America where 15 cases have been reported so far, namely Mexico, Panama, and Argentina.