Future Colombian Government To Face Peace Agreement Challenge

According to data collected by the Kroc Institute, the next elected President of Colombia will face the challenge of accomplishing the Peace Agreement.

The Peace Agreement signed in Colombia by the Government of Juan Manuel Santos on behalf of the State and the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP) has only been implemented by 30 percent, according to the Kroc Institute of the University of Notre Dame.

The institution revealed that in the period December 2020 to November 2021, only two percent of the provisions of the agreement were fulfilled, the reason why it is considered that the next Colombian President to be elected on June 19 will be facing the challenge of accomplishing with the parameters and expectations of such agreement.

The Institue also suggested reinforcing measures and surveillance regarding the substitution of illicit crops, delivery of land to peasants, greater economic support for former FARC-EP combatants, and prevention of assassinations of social leaders and former guerrillas in the process of reincorporation, which have increased in recent years.

An analysis carried out by the Kroc Institute, where 23487 implementation events of the agreement were reviewed, collected in 578 provisions, 18 topics, and 70 subtopics, dropped the estimated that the agreement's progress is close to 37 percent. Also, the first implementation event is yet to happen.

Should Gustavo Petro, the presidential candidate of the Historical Pact, wins the elections, he has guaranteed peace as a new social contract to ensure the fundamental rights of the people, particularly the victims.