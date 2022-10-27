Increase in Tuberculosis Deaths During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that global TB deaths have seen an increase between 2019 and 2021.

According to the United Nations (UN) agency, the COVID-19 pandemic hampered global efforts to tackle TB. This disease could replace COVID-19 as the world's leading cause of death from a single infectious agent.



WHO reported India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Pakistan among the countries severely affected by TB. The agency called for applying what was learned from the pandemic to managing this infectious disease.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that with solidarity, determination, innovation, and the equitable use of tools, we can overcome serious health threats."

1.6 million people died in 2021 from TB, according to WHO's an annual report on the disease. This figure exceeds the deaths recorded in 2021 and 2019 with 1.5 and 1.4 million, respectively.

This is what we need to #EndTB:

��Restore access to essential TB services

↗️Increase investments in #tuberculosis

✅Address broader socioeconomic determinants influencing TB epidemic

����‍��Advance TB research & innovation

��Diagnostics

��Drugs

��Vaccines



https://t.co/0Zg4RFWReE pic.twitter.com/qepjTgNfsx — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 27, 2022

As part of WHO's strategy to fight the infectious disease, between 2015 and 2021, there was a 5.9 percent reduction in the number of deaths when the target set was a 35 percent reduction for the period 2015 to 2020.

With 10.6 million people infected with TB last year, WHO recorded a 4.5 percent increase over 2020.

According to a Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria report, there is still a long way to go, as the world is not yet on track to defeat these deadly diseases.