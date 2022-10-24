WHO Warns Europe About COVID-19 and Flu Surge

Europe is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, accounting for 60 percent of the global cases.

Amid the co-circulation of "COVID-19 and seasonal influenza," the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO) called upon the importance of vaccination schedule compliance.

WHO Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge warned today at a press conference about the increased health risk posed by the co-circulation of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza to vulnerable people: "the elderly, the immunocompromised, pregnant women and newborns."

Kluge said, "This is no time to relax," noting that, according to WHO Europe, the region is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 60 percent of global cases and 42 percent of new global deaths in the second week of October.

The official also referred to the increased number of patients with seasonal flu observed in the last month. In this context, there have been a slight increase in intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, Kluge said.

#Vaccination remains one of our most effective tools against both #flu and #COVID19 and I urge everyone who is eligible to get their influenza vaccine and COVID-19 booster vaccine as soon as possible. @hans_kluge — WHO/Europe (@WHO_Europe) October 24, 2022

"We must continue to do all we can to prevent infections, protect vulnerable people and prepare our health systems to manage multiple threats," said the Regional Director.

On World Polio Day, the 20th anniversary of its eradication in the European region, Kluge called attention to the need for vaccination. "Vaccines are safe and vaccines work. In the case of polio, as with COVID-19 and influenza, vaccines can and do save lives."

As for COVID-19, "the other main policy responses are continued surveillance and ensuring access to antivirals for at-risk populations."