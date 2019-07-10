Ilhan Omar Calls Fox News Host ‘Racist Fool’

"They will just have to get used to calling me congresswoman!" said Omar

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar responded to Fox News conservative political commentator, Tucker Carlson, calling him a “racist fool” after he made a racially charged attack against her on air.

“Not gonna lie, it’s kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress. No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect. They will just have to get used to calling me congresswoman!” she wrote on her Twitter account.

Omar, whose family fled civil war in Somalia in 1991, arrived in the United States in 1995 under a resettlement program after spending four years in a Kenyan refugee camp.

In his tirade, Carlson described Omar as, “living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country.” The Fox commentator went on to accuse her of being “a living fire alarm” and alleged she has “undisguised contempt for the United States and for its people.”

The 37-year old woman made history in January when she became the first Somali-born woman to serve in the U.S. Congress. Omar is currently one of the youngest legislators and the first one to wear a hijab.

Since her election, the Minnesota representative has faced several attacks targeting her ethnicity and political agenda and is part of a group of progressive House Democrats that includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, all women of color.

Fox News is now giving a nightly platform to white supremacist rhetoric. It’s dangerous.



Advertisers should not be underwriting hate speech. https://t.co/iQdMJ0heXR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) 10 juillet 2019

Carlson is known for being a controversial conservative. This is not the first time the commentator has made these types of racist statements as he has frequently and strongly criticized immigration in the past, and also made various misogynistic remarks.

Omar's tweet has been liked and shared more than 84,000 times.