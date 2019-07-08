Nancy Pelosi 'Salty' as Progressive Congresswomen Vote Against Right-wing Border Bill

Speaker Pelosi criticized AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley for voting against a right-wing border bill only to face widespread outrage.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sunday for dismissing the progressive women of the U.S. Congress taking a stand against the migration policies of the country.

Pelosi, in an interview published Saturday, dismissed Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley as just “four people” for voting against a US$4.6 billion Republican-led border bill passed in the Congress.

The tension escalated between the speaker and the congresswomen when Pelosi backed the U.S. Senate funding bill even though the House of Representative had a better version of the bill.

"We passed a House version of this bill which had far more humanitarian aid provisions and accountability for the facilities that are abusing kids at our border," AOC told CNN explaining why she opposed the bill.

But @CBP agents I spoke to said no amount of money will fix this crisis.



One agent said: "Stop throwing money at this. It's not working."



He also said: "This is not what I was trained to do." (meaning separating children from their mothers)#CloseTheCamps https://t.co/XlSBBKOCUT — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 7, 2019

The Senate bill did not guarantee humanitarian aid for the detained migrants, especially the children. Ocasio-Cortez spoke against Pelosi for backing the bill, calling it the strongest bill she could get to which the speaker dismissed the congresswomen for being just “four people” with no actual support except in the virtual world.

"All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world," Pelosi said adding, "But they didn't have any following. They're four people and that's how many votes they got."

AOC replied saying, “That public ‘whatever’ is called public sentiment. And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country.”

Ilhan Omar Sunday tweeted in favor of AOC saying, “You know they’re just salty about WHO is wielding the power to shift “public sentiment” these days, sis.”

Patetico!



You know they’re just salty about WHO is wielding the power to shift “public sentiment” these days, sis.



Sorry not sorry. https://t.co/GYiiP1YJT1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 7, 2019

Last week Rashida Tlaib, AOC, and Ayanna Pressley went to the migrant detention centers in Texas as part of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to shed light on the poor conditions of the migrants held by the U.S. Border Patrol agency.

They all univocally denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s migration policies which are separating children from families and making them stay in unhealthy conditions.

The Trump administration also drew worldwide condemnation after the bodies of migrant father-daughter from El Salvador washed up at a border river when they tried to cross to the U.S. in search of a better life. The bill opposed by the congresswomen were passed after the father-daughter was found dead. ​​​​​​​