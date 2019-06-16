Ilhan Omar: US President Trump Is a ‘Child in Trouble’

Ilhan Omar said the U.S. President acts like a child getting into more trouble while trying to get away from trouble.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar made fun of the U.S. President Donald Trump during an interview with the CNN saying that Trump is like a child who gets into more trouble while trying to get out of trouble.

Omar was appearing with Representative Jan Schakowsky in an interview where the journalist asked them about Trump’s comments on accepting help from foreign agents to win elections.

During an interview with ABC at the White House, Wednesday Trump said that he would listen to foreign information against his 2020 rivals.

"I think you might want to listen, there isn't anything wrong with listening," he said. "If somebody called from a country, Norway, [and said] ‘we have information on your opponent' -- oh, I think I'd want to hear it."

"It's not an interference, they have information -- I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI -- if I thought there was something wrong,” the president continued.

“But when somebody comes up with oppo research, right, they come up with oppo research, 'oh let's call the FBI.' The FBI doesn't have enough agents to take care of it. When you go and talk, honestly, to congressman, they all do it, they always have, and that's the way it is. It's called oppo research."

On Friday Trump tried to backtrack on his comments saying that he would “give it to the FBI or report it to the attorney general or somebody like that.”

But he also maintained his interest in seeing the information. “If you don’t hear what it is, you don’t know what it is,” Trump said.

When asked about Trump's comments and his struggle to justify his words, Omar did not mence her words.

“It reminded me like when your child is in trouble and then you know they’re trying to get out of that trouble and then they get themselves in more trouble,” Ilhan Omar said during the CNN interview when asked about Trump’s comments.

She also said that “this is one of the most un-American things you could say.”

Meanwhile, lawmaker Schakowsky agreed to the journalist’s question of Trump “begging for impeachment” while Ilhan Omar said the question of his impeachment is not “if” but “when.”

“Let me make something 100% clear to the American public and anyone running for public office,” Ellen Weintraub, the chairperson of Federal Election Commission, said in a statement on June 13.

“It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election.”