Ibero-American Summit Rejects US Coercion Against Cuba

On Saturday, the representatives of 22 Latin American countries rejected the U.S. coercive policies against Cuba in the final declaration of the 28th Ibero-American Summit held in the Dominican Republic.

These representatives condemned that the U.S. included Cuba in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism. They also urged Washington to comply with 30 resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that called for an end to the blockade against Cuba.

"We reject the application of these measures, which violate international law and the United Nations Charter and hinder the ability of States to meet their development needs and priorities," the representatives stated.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to peace, democracy, compliance with the United Nations Charter, and non-intervention in the internal affairs of other States.

China Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "In the past decades, the US imposed unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction on Cuba, Belarus, Syria, Zimbabwe and other countries, placed maximum pressure on countries including the DPRK, Iran and Venezuela, and unilaterally froze US$130… pic.twitter.com/QqKS1ix00g — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) March 20, 2023

"Every people has the right to choose and build their political, economic, and social system freely," they stressed, recalling that they support multilateralism, dialogue, and international cooperation.

The Ibero-American community also welcomed Cuba’s initiative to convene a Summit of the Group of 77+China (G77) to discuss development challenges in Havana on Sept. 15 and 16.

"To overcome the gaps deepened by the pandemic, we need to understand the need to fight climate change, biodiversity loss, food insecurity, and the energy crisis,” the representatives stated.