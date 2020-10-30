IOM: 140 Migrant Dead in Shipwreck, Deadliest Reported in 2020

The organization points out that migrant departures from Senegal to Spain have increased in recent weeks. According to monitoring systems, about 16 boats carrying 663 people tried to reach the Canary Islands in September.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Tuesday that at least 140 people died during a shipwreck of the Senegalese coast, the deadliest reported in 2020 thus far.

The vessel carried around 200 migrants that were trying to reach the Canary Islands in Spain. The authorities said that 59 people were rescued after the boat caught fire a few hours following its departure.

"We call for unity between governments, partners, and the international community to dismantle trafficking and smuggling networks that take advantage of desperate youth," IOM Senegal Chief of Mission Bakary Doumbia said.

The organization points out that migrant departures from Senegal to Spain have increased in recent weeks. According to monitoring systems, about 16 boats carrying 663 people tried to reach the Canary Islands in September. The authorities estimate that 26 percent of it had a shipwreck or other kind of incident.

The IOM warned that in 2020 there had been a massive flow of migrants in the Senegal-Spain route in the Mediterranean sea. Overall there are reported 11.000 arrivals to the Canary Islands thus far, compared to 2.557 during the same period last year.