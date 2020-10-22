US: Migrants Face Expedited Deportations Without Court Hearings

"If you are issued an expedited removal order, the typical consequence is a five-year ban from reentry," legal website Nolo explained.

President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday implemented a policy to expeditiously deport those undocumented immigrants who cannot prove they have been in the United States for at least two years.

The Immigration and Customs Office (ICE) director Tony Pham explained that authorities can also speed up the removal of undocumented immigrants with criminal records. This is possible due to an order issued by the District of Columbia's Court of Appeals on Sept. 30.

Before implementing this new guideline, the immigration authorities were only able to apply the "expedited removal" process to those immigrants who, after being detained within a 100-mile radius of the border, could not prove that they had been legally in the U.S. for at least two weeks.

The new measure targets those foreigners who are in the U.S. "without having been admitted or on conditional release." It will also affect those who have been in the country continuously for at least 14 days, but less than two years.

"If you are issued an expedited removal order, the typical consequence is a five-year ban from reentry (for first-time offenders). However, you could be given a ten-year, 20-year, or permanent ban, based on circumstance," legal website Nolo explained, adding that "there is no way to appeal an expedited removal order."

"The Supreme Court has agreed to review a Ninth Circuit decision that held illegal a Trump admin policy that sends asylum seekers to wait in Mexico in dangerous conditions as their claims for protection in the United States are considered": https://t.co/MdBjjfjcFc — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) October 19, 2020

On Wednesday, the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized the current U.S. immigration policy and promised that he will promote an initiative to grant citizenship to 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country.

"Every day it seems we uncover new horrors perpetrated by President Trump and his administration against our most deeply held values in pursuit of their extreme anti-immigrant agenda. Of the thousands of children that the Trump Administration forcibly separated from their parents as part of its cruel “zero-tolerance” policy, 545 children are still separated from their parents years later," Biden said in a statement.

"This Administration ripped babies from their mother’s arms, and then it seems, those parents were in many cases deported without their children and have not been found. It’s an outrage, a moral failing, and a stain on our national character," he added.