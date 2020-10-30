Trump To Toughen Policies Against Migrants and Sanctuary Cities

The United States has some 12 million undocumented immigrants, many of them fully established by now, with families and businesses.

If re-elected for a second term, President Donald Trump will apply a tougher immigration policy, which will include limits on asylum, punishments to cities that protect undocumented immigrants, visa cuts for certain travelers, and new restrictions on work visas.

"Restoring some semblance of sanity to our immigration programs does involve regulatory reform," Trump's Immigration advisor Stephen Miller said at an NBC interview, in which he explained that the new policies do not require congressional approval.

Trump will also seek that all countries agree to agreements similar to those signed by Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. In this way, the United States will keep asylum seekers waiting for a response to their paperwork in their own countries.

So far, using the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), the United States has sent tens of thousands of people to Mexico who came to its border to request asylum.

Concerning "sanctuary" cities that refuse to collaborate with federal authorities, Trump will promote Republican Senator Thom Tillis' bill, which imposes penalties on jurisdictions that grant protection to undocumented migrants.

For decades, Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been unable to reach an agreement on comprehensive reform of the immigration regime.

