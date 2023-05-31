IAEA Chief: Situation at Zaporizhzhia NP Plant Dangerous

"Military activities continue in the region and may well increase very considerably in the near future"

On Tuesday, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cautioned that the nuclear safety and security status at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant situated in Ukraine is extremely fragile and dangerous.

"Military activities continue in the region and may well increase very considerably in the near future," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a UN Security Council briefing.

According Grossi, despite being in a temporary shut-down is not sustainable, the plant has been operating with a notably diminished workforce,

According to Grossi’s statement, there have been seven instances when the site lost all off-site power and had to rely on emergency diesel generators; the last one, the seventh, occurred just one week ago.

"We are fortunate that a nuclear accident has not yet happened... we are rolling a dice and if this continues then one day our luck will run out," Grossi said, adding, "So we must all do everything in our power to minimize the chance that it does."

Grossi laid out new "concrete principles" which “are essential to avoid the danger of a catastrophic incident” at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

According to the Grossi, it is not advisable to employ Zaporizhzhia as a storage or a hub for heavy weaponry or military personnel, as they may inflict an attack on the facility.

Grossi also emphasized the need of safeguarding all structures, systems, and components, which are fundamental to the secure and safe functionality of the Zaporizhzhia facility, from potential assaults or acts of sabotage.