Hurricane Warning Issued for Puerto Rico for Fiona

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for Puerto Rico on Saturday for the effects of Fiona, which for the moment continues as a tropical storm.

Through its Twitter account, the agency also warned of heavy rains that could produce "flooding and landslides in parts of Puerto Rico".

The hurricane warning issued by the National Hurricane Center is in effect for Puerto Rico, and includes Vieques and Culebra.

Here are the 5 PM AST 9/17 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Fiona. Conditions are expected to deteriorate soon across the U.S. Virgin Islands. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/Fl0B5D7inL — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2022

"A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected in the area under warning. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the first anticipated occurrence of tropical storm force winds, conditions that make external preparations difficult or dangerous," it said on its website.

In its latest report, the National Hurricane Center reported that heavy rains from Fiona continue to be recorded in parts of the Leeward Islands and extend into the Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Dominican Republic also issued a hurricane warning for the passage of Fiona, and expect it to approach the southern coast of the country during the night of Sunday and Monday.

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) indicated that at 13H00 (local time) "the center of tropical storm Fiona was located (...) about 360 km southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico and 550 km southeast of Saona Island".