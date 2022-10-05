Hungary Secures Exemption From Crude Oil, Energy Sanctions

"As we have already said many times before, the Hungarian government will not support any sanctions that cause harm to Hungary or the Hungarian people," Szijjarto said.

On Thursday, Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto said that his country has secured exemptions from crude oil and nuclear energy sanctions at an European Union (EU) Heads of Missions meeting in Brussels.

"As a result of difficult negotiations, a price cap on crude oil will not be applied to pipeline deliveries or to emergency replacement seaborne deliveries," he said.

The Hungarian exemption also applies to constructing a new nuclear power plant in Paks, a central Hungarian city. Russian nuclear giant Rosatom is to build the plant.

Foreign Affairs Minister Szijjarto added that institutes important to cooperation in nuclear energy research and development are also exempted.

Vote tomorrow EU's energy crisis plan. Here is what I said last month. Fossil fuel consumption was always unsustainable. But this crisis has created a bonanza for energy companies, while families and homes are hit with unpayable price hikes. We need publicly owned energy now! pic.twitter.com/eDJSstXTQB — Clare Daly (@ClareDalyMEP) October 4, 2022

"As we have already said many times before, the Hungarian government will not support any sanctions that cause harm to Hungary or the Hungarian people," he stressed, following the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU.

Late Tuesday night, EU ambassadors reached a preliminary agreement on the 8th round of sanctions against Russia, including a price cap on Russian oil sales.

Hungary, however, is highly dependent on Russian oil and gas and has always been opposed to energy sanctions, calling them a "red line."