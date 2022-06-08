Hungarian Diplomat Elected New President of UN General Assembly

"Geopolitical risks and those stemming from the unsustainable way of our development have started to merge and reinforce each other," Csaba Korosi said.

At a plenary session held on Tuesday, Hungarian diplomat Csaba Korosi was elected the president of the upcoming 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He will take up the new post in September to succeed Abdulla Shahid.

Korosi listed five priorities for his presidency: stand firm on the basic principles of the United Nations Charter; make significant and measurable progress in sustainability transformation; aim at integrated and systemic solutions; enhance the role of science in decision-shaping; and increase solidarity to better tackle the crises the world is to face.

"We are living in global, multiple and interlinked crises of food, energy, and debt while water crises look like becoming the next imminent threats," he said.

With global supply shortages and soaring prices, 49 million people in 43 countries are already at emergency levels of hunger. Due to continuous climate emergencies, oceans have never before been as acidic and warm as in 2022, with sea levels setting a record. Biodiversity losses equally are at unprecedented intensity, Korosi stressed.

@ICRC, due to the conflict and Siege imposed by ����|n Gov't about 7m ppl. of Tigray are facing food insecure. As here is no fuel, cash or communications the situation is catastrophic. Scores of People are dying everyday. sadly the IC is watching idly.#TigrayFamine@POTUS @UN @hrw https://t.co/bONpB1S4Z3 — Mamaye (@Mamaye88246948) June 8, 2022

Global conflicts have never been this fierce since the end of the last century. Some 303 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian aid and protection in 69 countries. The Ukraine conflict is adding new dimensions to these ominous challenges.

"By electing me, you have reconfirmed the assessment that the geopolitical risks and those stemming from the unsustainable way of our development have started to merge and reinforce each other. Together with the war in Ukraine and other armed conflicts elsewhere, they create a perfect storm and unprecedented instability for the years to come," said Korosi.

"Therefore, we should seek integrated solutions to the systemic challenges. There is no way back to the old normal. The only way out of the current predicament is through continued reforms and transformation of this organization and strengthening our cooperation. We must do much better on delivering on our jointly agreed goals, commitments, and pledges," he said.