World Environment Day 2022 Emphasises on 'Only One Earth'

World Environment Day is commemorated every June 5, one of the main United Nations events to raise awareness about the impact of human beings on the planet and biodiversity. It seeks to make us reflect on the importance of global biodiversity.

According to UNESCO, the United Nations designated June 5 as World Environment Day to emphasize that the protection and health of the environment is an important issue, affecting the well-being of people and economic development around the world, and the commemoration provides an opportunity to broaden knowledge for enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, businesses and communities in the preservation and improvement of the environment.

We have #OnlyOneEarth - what are you doing to protect and restore it?



UN Secretary General António Guterres warned today that there is only one planet Earth and humanity is destroying it little by little with an unsustainable lifestyle - "This planet is our only home. It is vital that we protect the health of its atmosphere, the richness and diversity of life on Earth, its ecosystems and its finite resources. But we are failing to do so" warmed Guterres.

We are asking too much of our planet to maintain our unsustainable ways of life.



Earth’s natural systems cannot keep up with our demands.



Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and celebrated every June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the world's largest global platform for environmental outreach and is celebrated by millions of people around the world.

Each year it is hosted by a different country, this year, 2022, the host and organizer is Sweden. In addition, the annual campaign is called "Only One Earth".

It is a slogan with great symbolism as it was the slogan used at the first Stockholm Conference in 1972, an event that put the environment on the global agenda and led to the establishment of World Environment Day.

Fifty years later, Sweden hosts Stockholm+50 on June 2-3 and World Environment Day on June 5.