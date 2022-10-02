UN Secretary Voices Concern Over New Coup in Burkina Faso

The coup performed on Friday was the second one this year. On Jan. 24, President Kabore was also overthrown by the military.

On Saturday, the United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the situation in Burkina Faso following a coup that ousted President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

The UN Secretary "strongly condemns any attempt to seize power by the force of arms and calls on all actors to refrain from violence and seek dialogue," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres in a statement.

"The Secretary-general expresses his full support for regional efforts toward a swift return to constitutional order in the country. Burkina Faso needs peace, stability and unity to fight terrorist groups and criminal networks operating in parts of the country."

On Friday morning, gunshots were heard in the capital city of Ouagadougou. Access to the presidential palace, the public television and certain strategic points were blocked by soldiers.

French Ambassy has been set on fire by protesters in Burkina Faso. This follows a recent military coup in the country pic.twitter.com/9Lz8FwRvNv — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) October 2, 2022

"The latest outbreak of violence in the deeply impoverished country began when junior military officers announced the overthrow of junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, accusing him of failing to combat jihadist attacks," outlet AfricaBnn reported.

Guterres also reaffirmed the United Nations commitment to accompany this African country in its efforts toward stability. Friday's coup was the second this year in Burkina Faso.

On Jan. 24, President Roch Kabore was overthrown by a coup by the military, who allowed Damiba to become president on Feb. 16.