Military Occupy Strategic Areas of Burkina Faso's Capital City

On Friday morning, soldiers occupied several strategic areas of Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, generating confusion at a time when the country is in "a transition process" after the January 24 coup.

Currently, the soldiers are stationed around the national television station, the United Nations roundabout, and on Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, where the European Union headquarters are located.

Sporadic detonations and shots were heard at the General Baba Sy military camp, where the January coup d'état began. Its leader was Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who serves as president of the country in the transition period.

Shots were also heard before dawn in the district that houses the government headquarters, RT reported, adding that the national television signal was cut until 9:15 local time.

#Ouagadougou : Plusieurs centaines de personnes rassemblées près de la place de la Nation pour demander la libération du Lt-Col Zoungrana, la coopération militaire avec la Russie et le rejet de la présence militaire française au Sahel pic.twitter.com/z2VHVpDzxO — Fanny Noaro-Kabré (@FannyNoaro) September 30, 2022

The tweet reads, "Ouagadougou: several hundred people gathered near Nation Square to demand the release of Lieutenant Colonel Zoungrana, military cooperation with Russia, and rejection of the French military presence in the Sahel."

“I heard loud explosions around 4:30 a.m., and then the streets around my house are blocked by military vehicles,” said a citizen who works in the large Ouagadougou market, which remained open even though not all the merchants were in business. their businesses.

This morning's military deployment comes after a supply convoy escorted by the Burkinabe Army was attacked by terrorists on Sept. 26 near Gaskinde City. This attack left 11 soldiers dead, 28 soldiers wounded, 7 civilians wounded, and some 50 civilians missing.

