Cubans Stage Caravan To Show Aspiration for Peace

While passing by the U.S. embassy in Cuba near the seawall, riders, drivers and passengers in the caravan chanted patriotic slogans.

Wearing face masks and abiding by physical distancing guidelines, hundreds of Cuban car drivers and cyclists gathered near the "La Chorrera" fort in Havana on Thursday.

Marching along the seaside route, the participants of the caravan aimed to show their solidarity with the government and aspiration for peace and love. Holding national flags and banners in support of the Cuban government, they were greeted by locals from balconies and portals.

"We are supporting the government" and "we want to help the country move forward," said 15-year-old Iam Carlos Trujillo, who studies at "Martires de Barbados" sports school on the outskirts of the Cuban capital.

The caravan came weeks after the violent unrest that took place across the country and amid the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began. The event also conveyed the message that it was necessary that the United States lift its six-decade embargo on the island.

"Together with young people from @CubaMINREX we participated in the Victoria Popular caravan that runs along the Havana boardwalk.

"From La Chorrera to La Punta, the Cuban people make their Revolution felt" @BrunoRguezP https://t.co/Zvri65Te9C — EmbaCubaMalasia (@EmbaCuba_My) August 5, 2021

"I am doing my part. I strongly believe we all can contribute to building a better society without the interference of foreign nations," Reinyer Torres said, adding that the caravan was an initiative to continue to strengthen the unity of Cubans.

"We are demonstrating that the Cuban government can count on us. Despite the economic difficulties we are going through, nothing will steal our smiles and perseverance," Dairena Torres, a 26-year-old state worker from Havana's Playa district, said, adding that that the new generations are prepared to defend the social achievements made by the Cuban revolution.