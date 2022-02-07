Human Rights Group Alerts About Crisis in Colombian Department

The coordinator of the Indepaz Observatory of Human Rights and Conflicts pointed out that the ELN, paramilitary groups and at least nine other armed groups, remnants of the extinct FARC that abandoned the Peace Agreement, are vying for territorial control over the local economy based on the cocaine industry.

The Indepaz Observatory of Human Rights and Conflicts coordinator, Leonardo Gonzalez, warned about the worsening of the humanitarian crisis in the Colombian department of Cauca.

According to Gonzalez, organized communities are under constant threat by armed conflict, criminal structures, and multiple alliances for the rents of the war economy.

He described as alarming the number of victims caused by the situation in the department located in the southwest of the country, between the Andes and the Pacific regions.

#Colombia #Indepaz, reportó el asesinato de José Euclides González Marín en Caloto, Cauca, con lo que suman 14 lideres sociales ejecutados en enero del 2022. El ente ha registrado 1.300 líderes asesinados tras la firma del Acuerdo de Paz en el país. pic.twitter.com/L6TyNnIGwD — Radio 580 Nicaragua (@radio580nic) February 2, 2022

#Colombia #Indepaz, reported the murder of José Euclides González Marín in Caloto, Cauca, making 14 social leaders being executed in January 2022. The entity has registered 1,300 leaders murdered after the signing of the Peace Accord in the country.

Gonzalez explained that, since the beginning of 2022 to date, six social leaders had been assassinated, four massacres have been perpetrated, killing 13, three people have been kidnapped, there have been two displacements, a person has become the victim of an anti-personnel mine, in addition to constant threats against the communities, particularly against leaders and defenders.

En lo corrido de 2022 han asesinado 17 líderes y lideresas sociales, según los registros de @Indepaz. Arauca y Cauca han sido los departamentos donde más líderes han sido asesinados en tan solo un mes y tres días.⬇️https://t.co/K7kGeMDAtS — Jucatol (@tobon_olarte) February 4, 2022

So far, in 2022, 17 social leaders have been assassinated, according to the records of @Indepaz. Arauca and Cauca have been the departments where more leaders have been killed in just one month and three days.

Gonzalez pointed out that the National Liberation Army, paramilitary groups and at least nine other armed groups, remnants of the extinct Revolutionary Forces of Colombia that abandoned the Peace Agreement, are vying for territorial control over the local economy based on the cocaine industry.

“An integral presence of the State is urgently required, not only with public forces, the effective fulfillment of the entire Peace Agreement and the non-stigmatization of communities and social organizations,” Gonzalez emphasized.