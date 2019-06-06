Huawei To Help Russia Get 5G Network

Huawei, which is one of the largest technological companies in the world, has faced heavy scrutiny from western nations recently as countries like the United States have accused them of posing a national security risk.

The Chinese company Huawei has just inked a deal with the Russian telecom firm MTS to develop 5G technology inside the Russian Federation.

The deal will see "the development of 5G technologies and the pilot launch of fifth generation networks in 2019 and 2020," MTS said in a statement, according to AFP.

According to the BBC, Huawei will help the Russian firm develop the 5G technology over the next year, giving the neighboring countries access to the fastest broadband network in the world.

This move by Huawei came on the same day that Chinese President Xi Jinping began his three-day visit to Russia. President Xi began his visit by meeting with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The presidents of China and Russia agreed to expand their bilateral relations, while also discussing the ongoing situations in Syria, Venezuela, North Korea, and Iran.

The deal is likely to provide some relief to Huawei which has been under intense international scrutiny in recent months.