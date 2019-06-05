China, Russia Will Support Stabilization in Venezuela: Putin

China was also willing to "help Venezuela return to a normal development path as soon as possible", Xi Jinping said.

President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met Wednesday in Moscow in order to discuss bilateral agreements and strategic interests, while also discussing the situation in Venezuela, vowing that their governments would work hard to "stabilize."

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian media that China would work with the international community to play a constructive role with Venezuela and help the country get back on a normal development path as soon as possible,

Xi told TASS news agency and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper that China opposes foreign interference, unilateral sanctions, the use of force, or threats of the use of force when it came to Venezuela.

"China is willing to work with the international community to play a positive and constructive role on the Venezuela issue," Xi said, according to a transcript published by China's Foreign Ministry ahead of his arrival in Russia on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, President Putin said that the two leaders agreed that they would support efforts seeking to "stabilize" the situation in Venezuela as both governments have come out against the U.S. interventionist policies in the South American country through economic sanctions and support for a right-wing attempted coup in April by opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido.

At the opening of the negotiations, Putin also stressed that bilateral relations have reached an "unprecedented level" thanks in part to the "direct participation" of his Chinese counterpart.

The leaders signed two joint declarations: one of them focuses on the development of bilateral relations and the other has to do with the strengthening of strategic stability at an international level.