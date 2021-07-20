US Department Bans Entry of Porfirio Lobo and His Wife

The sanction comes as president Joe Biden deploys a crusade to tackle what he calls the "root causes of migration in Central America," and corruption has taken center stage.

The U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday that former Honduran president Porfirio Lobo is banned from travel to the country, a sanction over corruption charges.

"While their corrupt acts undermined the stability of Honduras’ democratic institutions, former President Lobo has not yet been convicted and Rosa Lobo has been released from prison awaiting a retrial," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Porfirio Lobo won the first “election” after the US backed coup against Manuel Zelaya in Honduras in 2009. Barack Obama praised him for his “strong commitment to democracy” https://t.co/mp3xVzuZUB — James Fredrick (@jameslfredrick) July 20, 2021

“While in office, President Lobo accepted bribes from the narco-trafficking organization Los Cachiros in exchange for political favors,” the official added.

