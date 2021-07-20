    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Country

US Department Bans Entry of Porfirio Lobo and His Wife

  • “While in office, President Lobo accepted bribes from the narco-trafficking organization Los Cachiros in exchange for political favors,” the official said.

    “While in office, President Lobo accepted bribes from the narco-trafficking organization Los Cachiros in exchange for political favors,” the official said. | Photo: Twitter/ @elpulsohn

Published 20 July 2021
Opinion

The sanction comes as president Joe Biden deploys a crusade to tackle what he calls the "root causes of migration in Central America," and corruption has taken center stage.

The U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday that former Honduran president Porfirio Lobo is banned from travel to the country, a sanction over corruption charges.

RELATED:

Honduras President Denies Drug Trafficking Accusations

"While their corrupt acts undermined the stability of Honduras’ democratic institutions, former President Lobo has not yet been convicted and Rosa Lobo has been released from prison awaiting a retrial," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“While in office, President Lobo accepted bribes from the narco-trafficking organization Los Cachiros in exchange for political favors,” the official added.

The sanction comes as president Joe Biden deploys a crusade to tackle what he calls the "root causes of migration in Central America," and corruption has taken center stage. Lobo is accused of participating in the laundering of illegal drug money.

Tags

Honduras US-Honduras relations Drug trafficking

People

Porfirio Lobo

Al Jazeera
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.