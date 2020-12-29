Honduran Social Organizations Reject Murder of Indigenous Leader

Felix Vasquez was shot dead at his home in front of his children, some of whom were minors.

Honduras' social organizations Tuesday rejected the murder of Felix Vasquez, a Lenca Indigenous leader and pre-candidate for Congress.

Representatives of the movements Coalition Against Impunity (CCI), Lenca Indigenous People Coordinator, and La Paz Farmers urged authorities to find those responsible.

"There must be justice for Vasquez. Authorities must hold a prompt and effective investigation, so perpetrators don't go unpunished," the joint declaration, which was also signed by the People's Justice Office, demanded.

On Saturday, armed individuals wearing ski masks entered Vasquez's home in the Ocotal village, in Santiago de Puringla municipality, La Paz Department. He was shot dead in front of his children, some of whom were minors.

Protests across #Honduras escalated last night as the people demand #JuanOrlandoHernandez to step down as the country’s President. #Tegucigalpa pic.twitter.com/Ik6d528MjT — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 20, 2019

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Honduras also condemned the crime against a renowned human rights defender. "The violent incident reminds us of the unacceptable risk faced by human rights, land, and territory defenders," the OHCHR stated as it urged the government to recognize the activists' work for democracy. Honduras, which reported eight killings of human rights defenders in 2020, is one of the most dangerous countries for environmental and social activists.