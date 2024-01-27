Hoduran President Xiomara Castro Celebrates Two Years of Government

The president gave a brief summary of the achievements of her Government in the 24 months since it took office on 27 January 2022.

The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, celebrated two years of government this Saturday in front of a crowd of followers who met on Suyapa Boulevard in the capital, Tegucigalpa, on the outskirts of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH).

Castro highlighted several points among which she stressed that there is a real reduction of poverty in Honduras; Budgetary injection to all government secretaries; I do not know increase do not create any tax, in this way he highlighted being up to date with the international and national debt.

Castro also said this Saturday that "Latin America and the Caribbean must join forces and formulate a common agenda", and that it is time for the region to "take its role as a force for change in history".

"We need to be heard by those who continue to benefit from the savage and predatory capitalism that with its neoliberal policies have impoverished and corrupted our nations and our peoples," Castro emphasized in her speech.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The National Congress of Honduras installed the Third Legislature for the period 2022-2026, in a ceremony attended by President Xiomara Castro, the political parties, and the other branches of government. pic.twitter.com/WMdumyQoLM — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 26, 2024

She also defended the democratic and legal state in Honduras, and on behalf of the workers and working classes referred to low wages and speculation with prices, are in time to improve these conditions. She also assured that the project of refoundation that his government is developing today is not a slogan and his political proposal is based on the principles of democratic socialism

The Honduran head of state denounced as well the bombing of the Palestinian people in Gaza and condemned all forms of terrorism, at the same time she also ratified his rejection of all imperial blockades.

In the speech celebrating her two years of government, thanked the international community for accompanying them and being supportive "since the 2009 coup". "Thank you for your protection, for asylum, for defending us in all international forums, for providing us with moral support during these 12 years and 7 months of struggle," he added.

