Honduran President to Meet With US Homeland Security Secretary

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Honduran President Xiomara Castro will visit the Texas city of McAllen on Saturday, where she will meet with the US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Their meeting will focus on the analysis of bilateral cooperation for the “safe, orderly, and humane” reduction of irregular migratory flows.

Besides supervising southwest border control operations, Mayorkas will analyze the situation in legal immigration pathways as an alternative to reduce the operations of human smugglers.

The Castro-Mayorkas meeting occurs at a time when the southern border of Texas is in a state of emergency in the Eagle Pass sector due to a new massive arrival of migrants. In recent days, an adult and a 3-year-old child died trying to cross the Rio Grande.

On Wednesday, the chaotic situation at the border forced the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to suspend the processing of vehicles and train cargo at one of the entrances to the Eagle Pass international crossing.

Eagle Pass is not the only sector of Texas that faces an increase in the arrival of migrants. CBP has had to reinforce with more agents in the El Paso area, where cargo vehicle inspection activities were also suspended.

The DHS deployed 800 soldiers to help CBP agents manage this migratory peak, which this week has reached days with up to 4,000 migrants crossing the border in Eagle Pass alone.