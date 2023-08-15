Mexico: At Least 13 Refrigerated Bodies Found in Veracruz Homes

"...the bodies were found on August 13 inside refrigerators and so far it is not possible to give a specific number of skeletal remains found..."

On Monday, Verónica Hernández Giadáns, the head of the Veracruz State Attorney General's Office, said that the dismembered bodies of at least 13 people were found in two houses located in the city of Poza Rica.

According to the Veracruz state prosecutor, the bodies were found on August 13 inside refrigerators and so far it is not possible to give a specific number of skeletal remains found, but it is certain that they belong to at least 13 people.

In a press conference, it was detailed that the General Direction of the Forensic Services has already started the criminalistic field and laboratory tests to determine the exact number of corpses found in Poza Rica, a city located in the north of Veracruz, about 250 kilometers from the capital Xalapa.

"Likewise, it is reported that six people have been detained, probably related to these events," Giadáns said, adding that "as attorney general, I reiterate my commitment that there will be no impunity and those responsible for these events will be brought to justice."

Regarding the wave of violence in the state, the state governor, Cuitláhuac García, maintained that it could be the consequence of a struggle that has been going on for several years between the Jalisco Cartel - New Generation (CJNG) and a criminal group allegedly headed by Gregorio Gómez Martínez, alias Goyo, ex-mayor of the Veracruz municipality of Tihuatlán, some 24 kilometers north of Poza Rica.

Last July, the governor said that both factions were disputing the business of trafficking stolen fuel in this oil and coastal state, although press reports identify at least eight criminal groups in the extensive coastal strip, trafficking territory for people, arms and drugs.

From January to June of this year, Veracruz reported 425 intentional homicides, with May being the deadliest month for the state, with 83 murders, according to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Security System.