Mexico: Bus Accident Leaves 18 Dead in Nayarit

On Thursday morning, a traffic accident occurred when a passenger bus fell into a ravine in the state of Nayarit, in western Mexico, leaving at least 18 people dead.

According to Jorge Benito Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit, there are three minors among the dead.

Rodríguez also stated that 22 people were injured and one was left without an injury.

According to local reports, the bus belonged to the Élite line, and it was traveling from Mexico City to Tijuana on the border with the United States; it fell into a ravine about 50 meters deep along the north bypass of Tepic.

Press release from the Nayarit Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the bus accident that occurred early this morning.

The impact occurred at 02:00 local time this Thursday (08:00 GMT) at a height located in the town of Barranca Blanca on the Tepic-Mazatlán highway.

According to Rodriguez, rescue efforts were "extremely" complicated due to the location.

He also said that the state police and firefighters, in coordination with the Mexican Red Cross and other agencies, were on the scene; however, the cause of the accident remains unknown.