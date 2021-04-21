100+ Organizations Address World Leaders Before Climate Summit

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
In the week leading up to the Leaders' Summit on Climate, more than 100 international organizations and movements sent an open letter to heads of state urging far-reaching and bold action on multiple fronts.
In a firm message to the world leaders days before a landmark international climate summit, global social movements, organizations and parties remind of the radical shift in priorities and policies necessary to prevent climate castrophe and socio-economic disaster for the peoples of the global South.
Here, teleSUR English reproduces in full their open letter:
"It is common knowledge that we are at a decisive moment for human survival and for the biodiversity of our planet. There is a serious environmental and public health crisis, caused by crimes committed continuously by the greed for profit. The research and scientific data are more and more evident, which you know, and we don't need to quote them. Meanwhile, all the peoples of the world, in the countryside and in the city, feel the consequences of this crisis every day.
According to scientific studies, if the current patterns of land use, deforestation, predatory mining, the agribusiness model dependent on pesticides that kill biodiversity, the monoculture of transgenic crops, and accelerated urbanization are maintained, 4.5 billion people will face problems with the quality and access to water and food production. Climate change affects people's lives and agricultural productivity.
The question, therefore, is no longer whether there is an environmental crisis, but how to address it.
Financial capital and its banks and transnational corporations control economies, the exploitation of nature, and governments. They are to blame, and they will never offer real solutions. They just want a green capitalism! And the international institutions of the United Nations system have failed.
The way to preserve life, for people and the planet, dear ladies and gentlemen, is clearly in another direction. It will be necessary to mobilize society as a whole, its organizations, popular movements, scientists, and environmental entities, and form an agreement around urgent and necessary measures:
Putting human life and nature above private property. The private appropriation of common goods essential to the life of all, such as land, water, air, and biodiversity, is not acceptable. Their care must be attributed to the people, as a collective right and responsibility for the well-being of all people.
Promote public policies that confront hunger and promote food sovereignty, supporting peasant and traditional peoples, based on the principles of agroecology. To make a global effort to support, with all the necessary resources, a worldwide campaign to plant native and fruit trees.
To guarantee respect for the traditional knowledge of the people, with its forms of managing nature, which have already lasted for centuries, and scientific knowledge, in the search to guarantee production and human reproduction, cultural and biological diversity, in balance with nature.
Create financial mechanisms to support initiatives and projects of local populations so that they can carry out concrete actions to protect nature, forests, water, and healthy food.
Penalize companies and projects that harm the environment and the indigenous and native populations, expelling them from the market.
Change the energy matrix in all countries to sustainable forms. Make changes in the big cities, with measures to avoid pollution, to improve the lives of all, including public transportation.
Take definitive action to protect the pollution of the oceans, lakes, and rivers, severely penalizing all aggressors such as the chemical industry, the plastic industry, and industrial pollutants.
Ban the use of glyphosate, 2,4-D, and other agrotoxics, which kill biodiversity, contaminate the environment, and people's health.
Provide financial relief with resources from capital hidden in tax havens, for the protection and maintenance of peasant families, traditional peoples, and those who live in areas of risk in the cities.
Create international mechanisms of policies, control, and inspection with the participation of scientists, governments, social entities, and popular movements from all over the world.
Capitalism, ladies and gentlemen, is heading towards social barbarism. In its search for profit alone it is leading humanity and nature to collapse. We are at a singular moment in world history, where solidarity and ecological values must overcome those of individualism and consumerism, only defended by the insane capitalists and their governments.
We defend a new path, with our agroecological plantations and breeding, in the protection of waters and nature's goods, in our territorial resistances, in our solidarity reconstructions in the cities.
Against the project of death and destruction implemented by neoliberal capital, by the big corporations, we commit ourselves to life. This is the path we will continue to follow, building a fair, solidary, ecological and internationalist world.
And to you, rulers, assume your public responsibility, even though it is late!
April 22, 2021, Earth Day!"
