World Leaders Discuss Climate Change On Earth Day

Low-income countries and small states are facing the excessive costs of climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Antigua & Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday called as insufficient the world's efforts to halt global climate change.

During the summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, both leaders urged countries to create more cooperation mechanisms to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Accord.

“The battle against climate change will take time to win,” Ramaphosa said and added that his country is ready to work with developed nations to contain air and water pollution.

“South Africa sees this summit as an opportunity for all countries to exercise leadership in climate change mitigation and just transitions,” he added.

Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister urged "high-emitting nations to follow policies and join efforts to confront climate change.” He also recalled that the members of the Alliance of Small Island States (ASIS) are the lowest emitters but the most affected nations by climate change. “Collectively, we emit only 1.5 percent of industrialization emissions. However, many of our Islands have begun ambitious programs to reduce our gas emissions,” he added and Browne also alerted on the excessive costs of climate change mitigation and recovery and called on rich countries to help those with few resources to undergo green policies. “All Caribbean economies have suffered the consequences of natural disasters. We are on the verge of despair long before the pandemic,” he noted.