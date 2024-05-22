Heat Wave Will Affect 32 Mexican States

Citizens are advised to take preventive measures such as avoiding prolonged exposure to solar radiation.

On Wednesday, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that 27 out of 32 Mexican states will experience temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in the midst of the third heat wave of the year, which began this week.

In nine of these states, temperatures will exceed 45 degrees Celsius: Campeche, Guerrero, Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosi, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, and Yucatan.

Temperatures between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius will occur in Aguascalientes, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacan, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, Sonora, and Zacatecas.

The SMN expects temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees in Baja California, Baja California Sur, and the State of Mexico, and between 30 and 35 degrees in Mexico City and Tlaxcala.

#N4V | Las autoridades de #México investigan la muerte de decenas de monos aulladores, una especie considerada en peligro de extinción, siendo las altas temperaturas la causa más probable, informó la Secretaría de Medio Ambiente.



The text reads, "Mexican authorities are investigating the death of dozens of howler monkeys, a species considered in danger of extinction. High temperatures are the most likely cause, the Environment Ministry stated."

"Due to the mentioned temperatures, the public is advised to take preventive measures such as avoiding prolonged exposure to solar radiation, staying properly hydrated, and paying special attention to chronic patients, children, and the elderly," the authorities indicated.

This heat wave comes just days after the second one, which occurred from May 3 to May 13 and left at least 14 dead, as well as 10 cities with record temperatures, including Mexico City, which recorded a historic 34.3 degrees Celsius on May 9, less than a month after marking a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius on April 15.

On Wednesday, the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) warned that there will be heavy rains in Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Chiapas. The rains are expected to be accompanied by gusts of wind, electric shocks and hail.

The CONAGUA experts also warned about the possibility of landslides, flooding, flooding, and the increase in the levels of rivers and streams.