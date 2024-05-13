Thousands Escape Raging Wildfire in Canada

"Wildfires are all around us, from the west to the northeast," Fort Nelson Mayor Fraser said.

Currently, thousands of people are out of their homes in Canada's western province of British Columbia due to a raging wildfire.

The Parker Lake wildfire was first detected in Fort Nelson and the Fort Nelson First Nation in the province on Friday around 5:25 p.m. It ballooned in size from half-a-square km to nearly 17 square km by Saturday morning.

"Wildfires are all around us, from the west to the northeast. And we are concerned because there is no moisture in sight for this region," Fort Nelson Mayor Rob Fraser said, asking residents to leave the city threatened by uncontrolled flames.

About 3,600 people had to flee the fire and head south 380 km to the town of Fort St. John after an evacuation order was issued on Friday, CBC News reported.

Manitoba Yesterday: Outside Cranberry Portage, evacuations were sent out for residents nearby.



I believe this is Highway 10.



The fire was sparked after high winds caused a tree to fall onto a power line and catch fire. The winds then whipped up the fire out of control.

On Saturday, 137 fires were actively burning nationwide with 39 fires categorized as out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

Previously, the Canadian government warned that above-normal temperatures nationwide could lead to greater wildfire risks. So far, the 2023 wildfire season has been the most destructive on record.