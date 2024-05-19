Heat Wave Affects More Than Two-Thirds of Mexican States

Public health authorities recommend taking preventive measures such as do not expose yourself under the sun for a long time.

In Mexico, temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius will be maintained this Sunday in 24 states of the country, more than two thirds of the total of 32, including 13 with rates above 45 degrees.

This heat wave it is according to the National Meteoroligical Service of Mexico (SMN) due to an anticyclonic circulation in average levels of the atmosphere to be established on the west of the nation.

The entity predicted for this day temperatures above 45 degrees in Baja California Sur, Campeche, Coahuila, Guerrero, Michoacán, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán.

Meanwhile, the body of the National Water Commission (Conagua) reports that there will be maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees in Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Colima, northern Hidalgo, Jalisco, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, north and southwest of Puebla and Quintana Roo.

Mexico lives the third heat wave of the five that are expected for 2024, the SMN reported that due to the positioning and persistence of a high pressure center on the country, the third heat wave will officially begin on May 20, although the high temperatures are already perceived.

Public health authorities recommend taking preventive measures such as do not expose yourself under the sun for a long time, use sunscreen, always stay hydrated by consuming fluids, and stay in shaded areas and be aware of heat stroke symptoms.

Due to electrical failures the National Energy Control Center (Cenace) of Mexico re-declared this Saturday the country’s electrical system in 'Operational Alert State' for faults in a substation in the north and a transmission line in the northwest.