Havana Film Festival To Screen 98 Films in Its 42nd Edition

The 42nd International Festival of New Latin American Cinema will screen 98 films in the first part of the event, from December 3rd to 13th, festival president Ivan Giroud confirmed this Thursday.

The event will have to be adapted in 2020 to the context imposed by COVID-19; for that reason and in order not to cancel the competition, its organizers decided to divide it in two parts, keeping the traditional December dates and moving the event, conferences and debates to March 11 through 21, 2021.

Of course, it will be in the second part when the Corals, the event's distinctive awards, will be granted, and there will be a dialogue around the theme proposed since the closing of the previous festival: young cinema in Latin America.

Meanwhile, during the first part of the 42nd Festival, the sections "Latin America in Perspective" and "Contemporary International Panorama" are expected to be enjoyed, and the following movie theater will be used, always with strict sanitary measures and reduced capacity: 23rd and 12th , Riviera, Yara, La Rampa and Acapulco.

Conferencia de Prensa para la Primera Dosis del 3 al 13 de diciembre, 42 edición Festival Internacional de Cine Latinoamericano de La Habana.#Loquerecetoeldoctor https://t.co/mkLJMigwo0 — Fundación Nuevo Cine Latinoamericano (@fundacion_cine) November 19, 2020

Under the slogan "What the doctor prescribed," the promotional image of the 42nd edition alludes to medical and health personnel, in appreciation of their work up against COVID-19; this is why the distinct moments of the upcoming festival are spoken of as two doses of medicine, each with exclusive and contemporary proposals.

The works to be presented in December will hail from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, United States, Great Britain, Mexico, Peru, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Honduras, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Colombia, among others.

According to Giroud, the only two contests that will take place in the first stage will be those for Posters and Unedited Scripts.

Also, on this occasion, there will be days of homage to the distinguished Cuban directors, Juan Padrón and Francisco (Paco) Prats, who died this year. The ceremony for the National Film Award 2020, granted to Prats and Senel Paz, is expected to take place as well.

Giroud confirmed that the productions to be shown in the second moment, within the International Contemporary Panorama section, will depend on the recognitions granted in the most important festivals of the world in the first quarter of 2021.