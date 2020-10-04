US Latins Are the Focus of the Biarritz LATAM Film Festival

The Biarritz Latin America Festival is one of the most important and prestigious of Latin American cinema in Europe.

The contribution to the U.S. culture by its 53 million Latin American population will be the central theme of the Latin America Film Festival in Biarritz, France.

With the screening of 'I'm Leaving' (Ya me voy), which is a film about the difficulties and doubts of an illegal Mexican immigrant in New York to return to his country, the cycle 'Latinos in the U.S.' began.

Nine films are exhibited in the cycle that does not include films about the journeys and odysseys of migrants to cross the northern border of Mexico into the "American dream".

This year's edition, the twenty-ninth, has been held from September 28 to October 4, 2020.

The poster of the event was created by the Mêlé workshop, and it mixes the iconography of the Mexican Virgin of Guadalupe with the Statue of Liberty of New York, in an image that represents the background of the special program of this year's event.

"The Biarritz Latin America Festival will examine this year the contribution of Latin American diasporas to American culture through its multidisciplinary programming," the direction of the contest stated. "What are their realities today, what cultural footprint have Latin Americans left in the U.S. over the generations, how has their own culture mutated to give rise to new forms of expression extraordinarily alive" are the questions posed by the festival.