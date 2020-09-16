Greenpeace Awarded for Film on an Antarctic Ocean Expedition

This award recognizes the work that the NGO has carried out through the film "Sanctuary".

During the Santander International Film Week in Spain, the Cantabria government’s Environment Minister Guillermo Blanco presented the "Green Light" Award to Greenpeace.

This award is a recognition of the work that the international NGO carried out through the film "Sanctuary", which embarks the viewer on an expedition to the Antarctic Ocean.

The film director Alvaro Longoria, as well as actors Carlos and Javier Bardem, took part virtually in the award ceremony.

At the event held in the Botin Center, the minister praised Greenpeace's work to "end environmental abuses and draw the public's attention to global problems" for decades.

Javier Bardem (@BardemAntarctic) says he doesn’t see his work on an environmental documentary as making him an activist. He says he’s just trying to do his part in this “humongous struggle and challenge that we have in front of us.” pic.twitter.com/uyrlaxgeAm — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 7, 2020

"Now more than ever we need you to remain independent and to keep the freedom that is part of your DNA," Blanco said.

In his opinion, stopping climate change, protecting biodiversity, preventing land and water pollution, and promoting a world without conflict means "broadening the green consciousness of a society that needs to find a more sustainable, more respectful model for the future with their close and socially responsible environment."

Minister Blanco also thanked the "effort, work, dedication, and sacrifice" of the environmental activists, with whom he maintains a "fluid dialogue and a coordinated work."