Hamas Prepares Response to Gaza Truce Offer

Over the last 24 hours, Israeli occupation forces killed 47 Palestinians, raising to 34,535 the number of people killed since October 2023.

On Tuesday, the Hamas delegation has left the Egyptian capital following talks on a Gaza ceasefire and will "return with a written response to the truce proposal," according to Egyptian sources quoted by Al-Qahera News.

For months, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have been trying to mediate a new agreement between Hamas and Israel on a truce in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages.

On late Monday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed in a phone conversation the danger of a military escalation in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

"It would add catastrophic dimensions to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the sector, as well as its effects on the region's security and stability," the Egyptian presidency said.

Dozens of Columbia students and community members have barricaded themselves inside the Hamilton building to protest the University’s complicity in the genocidal war on Gaza. Hundreds of students are picketing outside the building as well as the encampment. pic.twitter.com/EheQvV8JW7 — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) April 30, 2024

The two leaders discussed the latest developments regarding the ongoing negotiations and Egypt's efforts to "achieve calm in the Gaza Strip, reach a ceasefire, and exchange captives."

They stressed the necessity of trying to prevent an expansion of the conflict and reaffirmed the importance of a two-state solution to achieve security, peace, and stability in the region.

