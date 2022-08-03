Gazprom Warns on the Impossibility To Recover Key Turbine

On Wednesday, the Russian Giant gas company warned that western sanctions have made it impossible to recover the critical turbine.

The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany of the Giant Gazprom has not been able to recover a critical turbine for the proper functioning of the supplies of the company, which according to Gazprom, has been impossible because of Western sanctions.

Christian Bruch, Siemens Energy CEO, said his company has already complied with all the conditions needed to send the repaired turbine back to Russia. The German company said they are "extremely interested" in advance of this process, making Russia liable for the missing documents that have delayed the procedure.

"The sanctions regimes of Canada, the EU, the UK and the inconsistency of the current situation with the current contractual obligations on the part of Siemens make the delivery of the 073 engine to the Portovaya [compressor station] impossible," said Wednesday Gazprom.

After his Tuesday visit to the Siemens plant in Mülheim an der Ruhr and inspection of the Nord Stream 1 turbine, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the turbine is ready for operation and will be sent back to Russia.

#BREAKING Russia’s Gazprom says it is impossible to take back a turbine from Canada vital for gas supplies to Europe due to Western sanctions. Moscow says it can only reinstall the turbine after it receives documents showing it does not fall under sanctions #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/4AHuAhdPnT — Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) August 3, 2022

The Russian giant company reduced in mid-June the supplies of gas via Nord Stream by 40 percent. These measures came aimed the delay by the German-based Siemens in returning the missing piece of the pipeline after it had been repaired in Canada. In light of German's request, Canada agreed to send the equipment to Germany and Russia.

By July 27, the supplies of the Nord Stream pipeline had fallen to 20 percent of the total level as the company decommissioned another gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station.