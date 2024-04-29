Haiti: Transitional Council to Be Elected

Las week, the members of the CPT were sworn in at the National Palace, from where they will chart the course for the political reordering of the Caribbean country.

On Monday, local press reported that the head of Haiti's Presidential Transitional Council (CPT), the body in charge of reorganizing political life in the Caribbean country, will be elected tomorrow.

Haiti has a document that lays the groundwork for choosing him or her, and the text is called the Mechanism applicable to the election of the President of the Presidential Transitional Council.

It will be implemented by an office created for this purpose, according to the online newspaper Le Nouvelliste.

On Thursday, the members of the CPT were sworn in at the National Palace, from where they will chart the course for the political reordering of the Caribbean country.



���� Haiti’s foreign “transitional” government to vote for president on Tuesday



Haiti's oligarchy recently said it will vote for the country's next president on Tuesday, notably without any input from the population living in Haiti.



The transition council took power in a ceremony… pic.twitter.com/cp4LZOlJEY — The Barracks ☭ (@thebarrackslive) April 29, 2024

Before a limited audience, Smith Agustin; Louis Gérald Gilles; Fritz, Alphonse Jean; Edgard Leblanc Jr; Laurent Saint-Cyr; Emmanuel Vertilaire, Leslie Voltaire, Régine Abraham and Frinel Joseph sealed their commitment to the nation.

At the same time, former Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry officially resigned and appointed Michel Patrick Boisvert as interim Prime Minister by decree, pending the formation of another government.

This body, once in place, will have to appoint a Prime Minister and form a concerted government with him.

It will also form the Provisional Electoral Council; formulate additional requirements for the regular national security forces to address the international community and establish a National Security Council.

It will also sign decrees and orders issued by the Council of Ministers; and the continuation of relations with Kenya within the framework of the International Security Support Mission.

The Council will enjoy all the presidential powers conferred by the Constitution.