Haiti: Call for Stronger Measures Against Gangs

The gang members have already attacked the airport, the port, schools, universities, police stations, prisons, ministries, bank branches, community stores, the National Printing House, which was first published in 1804, and set fire to a 96,000 square meter warehouse in the free trade zone.

On Thursday, the Civil Society Initiative (CSI) called for stronger measures to be taken against the gangs that are terrorizing the people of this capital city.

The gang members have already attacked the airport, the port, schools, universities, police stations, prisons, ministries, bank branches, community stores, the National Printing House, which was first published in 1804, and set fire to a 96,000 square meter warehouse in the free trade zone.It is vital to seek ways to eliminate banditry in the Caribbean country, and the members of the Presidential Transitional Council must create a climate of coexistence, solidarity and citizen efficiency.

The ISC's outcry is known at the same time that the Superior Council of the Judiciary reported the murder of Magistrate Questel Maximé perpetrated by gang members.

The death of Maximé is a great loss for the judicial system, the statement of this legal body emphasizes.

Dans un acte de violence choquant, le juge Maximé Questel, travaillant au Tribunal de Paix dans la commune de Pilate, a été tragiquement assassiné le mardi 23 avril. La communauté est sous le choc alors que les détails.....Lire la suite sur #Netalkolemedia.com pic.twitter.com/Pn2vpB9aAC — NetAlKole Media (@netalkole) April 25, 2024 The text reads,

In a shocking act of violence, Judge Maximé Questel, working at the Court of Peace in the commune of Pilate, was tragically murdered on Tuesday April 23. The community is in shock as the details

In this context, the Conference of Haitian Pastors rejected any proposal for political negotiations with the gangs.

"They have no ideological motive" underlined the special advisor of the entity, Ernst Pierre, who recommended to use stronger means to force the bandits to lay down their arms, if they do not want to do it voluntarily.

The gang members have already attacked the airport, the port, schools, universities, police stations, prisons, ministries, bank branches, community stores, the National Printing House, which was first published in 1804, and set fire to a 96,000 square meter warehouse in the free trade zone.

They also attacked private cars, a religious seminary, the first Baptist Church in Haiti, founded more than 180 years ago, and more than a dozen pharmacies, and in a demonstration that they are serious, they burned the house of the commander in chief of the Haitian National Police.