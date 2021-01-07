Cuba: Infant Mortality Stayed Low in 2020

Despite the problems caused by the U.S. blockade, Cuba is one of the 35 countries with the lowest mortality rates in the world.

Cuba's Health Ministry (MINSAP) reported an infant mortality rate of 4.9 per 1,000 live births in 2020 despite the pressures put by the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. sanctions on the health system.

The Medical Records and Statistics Division informed that 105,030 children were born on the island, which represents 4,686 fewer births than in 2019.

Experiencing a reduction in the under-five years' mortality rate, the Caribbean island also reported its lowest mortality rate due to congenital malformations at 0.7 per 1,000 live births.

Holguin, Sancti Spiritus, Mayabeque, Villa Clara, and Pinar del Rio provinces recorded the lowest infant mortality tallies with numbers below 4.0.

The maternal mortality rate is 40 per 100,000 live births, which represents one more death as compared to 2019 when the rate was 37.4.

Although 95 pregnant women and 17 postpartum women were confirmed as COVID-19 patients, there were no maternal or infant deaths due to the new virus.

Likewise, 1,279 pediatric-age patients tested positive for COVID-19, with adolescents between 15 and 18 years old being the most affected.

The school mortality rate also fell from 2.0 to 1.6 per 10,000 inhabitants aged between five and 14. Survival in the country's neonatal services increased from 98.5 to 98.8 percent.