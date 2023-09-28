Haiti: Police Strengthens Units in Central Department

Specialized units are on the ground to restore peace at the commune level and protect the lives and property of citizens.

On Wednesday, the University Hospital of Mirebalais and in the locality of Saut-d'Eau confirmed that the Haitian Police reinforced its presence in the Central department after the attack of armed men in the institution.

According to official reports, the objective of the deployment is to locate and render inactive all suspected gang members who raided the areas since last Friday.

The entity revealed that several specialized units are on the ground to restore peace at the commune level and protect the lives and property of citizens, according to the note.

Official data shows that the fight against this form of guerrilla warfare is one of the priorities of the director general of the Haitian police, Frantz Elbé.

Au moins 17 présumés bandits, membres du gang de Canaan, ont subi le "Bwa kale" ce mardi, dans le Centre dont 13 à Mirebalais et 4 à Saut-d'eau. 5 armes à feu ont été saisies et remises à la police selon le journaliste Guerrier Henry de Boukante Lapawòl. Jean-Louis Sainvil, est… pic.twitter.com/chrNqIqWcY — Passion Info Plus (@passioninfoplus) September 27, 2023

The tweet reads, "At least 17 alleged bandits, members of the Canaan gang, were subjected to the "Bwa kale" this Tuesday, in the Centre region, including 13 in Mirebalais and 4 in Saut-d'eau. Five firearms were seized and handed over to the police, according to journalist Guerrier Henry of Boukante Lapawòl. Jean-Louis Sainvil, is the name of a young man killed in the civilian camp during the hunt for bandits."

This is the reason why the police is intensifying its interventions and operations throughout the country, particularly in the metropolitan region of Port-au-Prince, to combat gang hotspots, the text added.

They also called for the population to remain calm and asked for their cooperation to neutralize the gangs that want to impose their law.